Poland man charged following fatal accident

LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near the intersection of State Route 13.
Police say their investigation revealed 40-year-old John Conklin of Poland was driving a tractor northbound on Lewis Point Road when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck 30-year-old Aaron Atkinson or Canastota on his motorcycle.
Atkinson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Conklin is Charged with:
Vehicular Manslaughter
Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
Failure to keep right
Conklin was taken to the Madison County Jail, where he was arraigned and held on $50,000 cash bail.
Lewis Point Road between State Route 13 and Pine Ridge Road was closed for several hours while Deputies investigated the crash. The roadway has since been reopened