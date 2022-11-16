Poland, NATO say missile that killed two likely fired by Ukraine defending against Russian attack

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&