...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Police: Argument over Volleyball Rules Turns Physical with Biting and Hitting

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested an Oneida woman for assault. 

On July 4, troopers responded to the Ampersand Bay Resort located on Bayside Drive in Saranac Lake for a domestic dispute. 

After an investigation, troopers determined that 45-year-old Amy Muirhead was in a verbal argument "regarding the rules and regulations of volleyball when it turned physical," they say. 

Muirhead allegedly hit and bit the victim. 

"Muirhead was arrested and transported to SP Ray Brook for processing.  She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Harrietstown Court for a later date in July," according to State Police. 

