Police: Argument over Volleyball Rules Turns Physical with Biting and Hitting

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested an Oneida woman for assault.
On July 4, troopers responded to the Ampersand Bay Resort located on Bayside Drive in Saranac Lake for a domestic dispute.
After an investigation, troopers determined that 45-year-old Amy Muirhead was in a verbal argument "regarding the rules and regulations of volleyball when it turned physical," they say.
Muirhead allegedly hit and bit the victim.
"Muirhead was arrested and transported to SP Ray Brook for processing. She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Harrietstown Court for a later date in July," according to State Police.