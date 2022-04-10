Police call for mutual aid after shooting leads to crowds

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police had to call in mutual aid from several area police departments after a shooting scene on Devereux Street got out of control.
Police tell us a 35-year-old man was shot in the legs outside the old Devereux, which is now Happy Feet Caribbean Food. They tell us the new owner rented the venue out on Saturday night for a private party.
Around 1:30 am Sunday, shots were fired outside the venue.
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams tells us when Utica Police responded to the shooting scene they were outnumbered and that the people outside were not cooperating with police. Williams tells us Utica Police called for mutual aid and assistance came from neighboring police departments and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Williams said a group of some 20 people from the crowd on Devereux Street followed the ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where the gunshot victim was transported.
New Hartford Police were called to assist with the scene outside the hospital.
One man told us he was inside the hospital when the crowd arrived. He says he heard the chaos outside his room, and left the hospital, but witnessed the crowds outside the hospital as he tried to leave.
We checked in with hospital officials. They tell us the situation inside the hospital was under control and there was never a danger to any patients.
Police are not releasing the name of the shooting victim, but they do tell us his injuries are not life threatening.
No arrests have been made, but police do tell us they have impounded two vehicles - one belonging to the shooting victim, the other had its windows shot out.
Despite the crowds, police did not report any injuries other than those of the shooting victim.
They are asking anyone who knows anything that could assist in their investigation to report it to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or to call the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit.