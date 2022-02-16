Police: Camera teacher from Frankfort allegedly hid in school bathroom may have been there for months

ALBANY, N.Y. – Colonie police say the camera a teacher from Frankfort allegedly placed in a staff bathroom at an Albany County middle school may have been there since last April.
Patrick Morgan was charged with 22 counts of unlawful surveillance after the camera was discovered. Police say the device was disguised as a phone charger, but was actually a covert camera recording videos and images of staff members in the bathroom in various stages of undress.
"Luckily there was an observant employee who saw what they thought was a weird-looking phone charger, checked it out, and brought it to the administration,” said Lt. Dan Belles.
Officers thoroughly checked the grounds at Sand Creek Middle School and did not find any other hidden cameras. Earlier this week, police said there is no evidence that students were targeted.
Morgan has taught at the school for nearly three decades.
Video footage courtesy of WNYT.