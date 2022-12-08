Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy.
According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about a 'wanted' person being in the area.
A Deputy located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the vehicle pulled into a driveway and when the deputy pulled in behind, the suspect backed into the Deputy's vehicle and fled the scene, continuing into the Towns of Kirkland, Vernon, Verona and into Rome.
The Sheriff's Office, Kirkland Police, NYS Police, Vernon Police and Rome Police all tried to stop the vehicle but were not able to apprehend the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as possible.