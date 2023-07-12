Police: Credit Card Skimmer Found and Removed at Norwich Walmart

NORWICH, N.Y. -- New York State Police are investigating the discovery of a credit card skimmer on July 8 at the Walmart on State Hwy 12 in Norwich.

A skimmer was reportedly removed from one of the registers.

More Information From the FBI: "Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year." From Fermi Research Alliance, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science: "A credit card skimmer is a malicious card reader attached to a physical payment terminal. Skimmers can be attached anywhere, but they are most commonly seen at ATMs or gas station pumps. However, it is possible to fall victim to skimmers at shopping center check-out counters as well. These devices collect your credit or debit card information when you swipe, giving attackers access to your card or even your bank account. In most cases, skimmers do not prevent the payment terminal from functioning properly, which makes them even harder to detect."

According to police, employees checked the registers for skimmers after seeing news coverage of the devices at different Walmart locations in New York.

NYSP state:

NYSP state: "An investigation revealed that three individuals installed a skimmer on register number 3 on July 3 at approximately 11:40am. The suspects are two males and one female. A male and female distracted the cashier while another man installed the skimmer. One man appears to be white with black hair and facial hair wearing a white shirt, dark long sleeve, tan pants and black sneakers, also wearing glasses and a face mask. The other male is white wearing a white baseball cap, black hair, green long sleeve shirt, a striped shirt and light-colored pants with black and yellow sneakers, also wearing a face mask. The female is white wearing a yellow hat, a white shawl with a blue shirt and blue pants and sneakers and is also wearing glasses."

Those who were at the Norwich Walmart between July 3-8 and used credit or debit cards, check your billing statements for fraudulent charges.

The Federal Trade Commision website states that "if your credit card has been compromised, report it to your bank or card issuer. Federal law limits your liability if your credit, ATM, or debit card is lost or stolen, but your liability may depend on how quickly you report the loss or theft."

This photo of a card skimmer was sent by NSPD for a previous story about the information-stealing device used at other Walmart locations.

More Information From State Police: "What Happens If a Credit Card Is Skimmed? Thieves will use stolen card information in a few different ways: a thief can make their own fake credit cards, make fraudulent purchases online or sell the stolen information on the internet. Luckily fraudulent charges on a credit card are easier to dispute than charges made using debit card information. Many credit cards have a zero liability policy, which means in case of fraud, the cardholder has no responsibility to pay back those funds to the issuer. A credit in the fraudulent amount will often be deposited back into the cardholder’s account and reflected on monthly statements. When making purchases at a gas station, opt to use a credit card instead of a debit card to take advantage of this extra protection. Another option is to pay for gas inside with the cashier, where the Point Of Sale system is less likely to have been tampered with. Regularly monitor credit card activity by actively checking bank statements or (even better) by accessing the account online. Report suspicious activity as soon as possible by calling the number on the back of the card. Some credit cards have proactive alerts that will notify the cardholder if a potentially fraudulent charge is made. Often the next step is to receive a new credit card with a new card number by mail."