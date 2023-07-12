 Skip to main content
Police: Credit Card Skimmer Found and Removed at Norwich Walmart

NORWICH, N.Y. -- New York State Police are investigating the discovery of a credit card skimmer on July 8 at the Walmart on State Hwy 12 in Norwich. 

A skimmer was reportedly removed from one of the registers. 

According to police, employees checked the registers for skimmers after seeing news coverage of the devices at different Walmart locations in New York. 

NYSP state:

Those who were at the Norwich Walmart between July 3-8 and used credit or debit cards, check your billing statements for fraudulent charges. 

The Federal Trade Commision website states that "if your credit card has been compromised, report it to your bank or card issuer. Federal law limits your liability if your credit, ATM, or debit card is lost or stolen, but your liability may depend on how quickly you report the loss or theft."

This photo of a card skimmer was sent by NSPD for a previous story about the information-stealing device used at other Walmart locations. 

Example of Card Skimming Device

