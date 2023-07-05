Police: Dog in Road Likely Contributed to Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at Route 12 N, near the Oriskany Steet exit, on July 4.
Today, UPD released more information on yesterday's crash.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Justin Knaperek, 43, of Clinton in the roadway.
Knaperek was pronounced deceased immediately, police say.
A dog running in the roadway is what police say likely contributed to the crash.
"Preliminarily it appears that Knaperek was traveling northbound on Route 12 when a dog entered the roadway contributing to Knaperek and the motorcycle striking a side barrier resulting in the crash. The investigation is still early, and any other contributing factors will be determined through the reconstruction and witness interviews," police said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area at the time. Route 12 was closed for several hours while the UPD Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
"We offer our sincerest thoughts and prayers to Knaperek’s family during this difficult time. We would also like to acknowledge the passing motorists that stopped in an effort to render aid to Knaperek," UPD said.
Police also say that while they were attempting traffic control during this motorcycle accident, UPD car 52 was hit. No injuries were reported. Two tickets were issued for that incident.