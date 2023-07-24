 Skip to main content
Police: Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Rome Man

Hayes Arrest

Provided Photo

ROME, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's office said that a Rome man was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred yesterday. 

33-year-old James Hayes was arrested. 

"Upon completion of the investigation of the domestic, James Hayes was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt 1st a class E Felony, and Aggravated Harassment 2nd a class A Misdemeanor," police said.

Hayes was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing. 

Police said that he "was held pending arraigned at the Oneida County Central Arraignment Court."

