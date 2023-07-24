Police: Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Rome Man

ROME, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's office said that a Rome man was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred yesterday.
33-year-old James Hayes was arrested.
"Upon completion of the investigation of the domestic, James Hayes was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt 1st a class E Felony, and Aggravated Harassment 2nd a class A Misdemeanor," police said.
Hayes was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing.
Police said that he "was held pending arraigned at the Oneida County Central Arraignment Court."