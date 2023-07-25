Police: Fugitive from Justice Arrest in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Following the release of a warrant for his arrest, a Connecticut man was located at Nick's Lake Campground in Old Forge.
According to police, after they conducted an investigation from obtained information, Matthew Ricci of Bethel, Connecticut fled to Old Forge.
"It was determined that Ricci had been living at Nick's Lake Campground and working at several establishments in Old Forge. He was located by Webb Police on Lakeview Avenue and taken into custody," police said.
He was taken to the Herkimer County Jail to await extradition.
According to police he's charged by the Bethal Connecticut Police Department with home invasion and burglary, robbery, threatening, unlawful restraint and larceny.