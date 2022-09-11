Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton.
According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
Deputies performed CPR on Safin until crews from Kunkel ambulance arrived, however, they could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in Fanelli’s vehicle, a 58-year-old and a 6-year-old, were uninjured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call at 315-765-2737.