Police increasing patrols Halloween weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Thursday that law enforcement throughout the state will increase patrols in an effort to decrease impaired and reckless driving, during the Halloween weekend.
State Police will also buckle down on the sale of alcohol to minors during the five-day crackdown. This special enforcement period began Friday, Oct. 28 and will run until Nov. 1.
"My focus this Halloween weekend is to keep New Yorkers safe with zero tolerance for impaired driving. If your Halloween celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver. Those who take the risk and drive impaired will end up facing the consequences of breaking the law," Hochul said.
Those who are traveling during the five day period can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Police will also be extra vigilant of drivers who are texting behind the wheel.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is a more dangerous night compared to others. Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk-driving deaths on the night of Halloween. In 2020, 68 percent of the deaths related to drunk-driving accidents involved adults from ages 21 to 34 and 11 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes.
In 2021, Troopers investigated 566 crashes they also arrested 133 people for DWI and issued 7,824 tickets.
Those who are convicted of drunk or drugged driving face the loss of their license, higher insurance rates, and many expenses. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.