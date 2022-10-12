 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Police investigating multiple North Utica car break-ins

  • Updated
  • 0
Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car break-ins in North Utica.

Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours.

Utica police say the cars that have been broken into, haven’t been locked. They are asking that you practice TLC - take out valuables from your car, lock the door of your car as well as your garage and home.

Call the police to report any suspicious or illegal activity at 315-735-3301.