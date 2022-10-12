Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica.
Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours.
Utica police say the cars that have been broken into, haven’t been locked. They are asking that you practice TLC - take out valuables from your car, lock the door of your car as well as your garage and home.
Call the police to report any suspicious or illegal activity at 315-735-3301.