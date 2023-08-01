 Skip to main content
Police: Local Man Arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after Striking 3 Cats with Hammer

MASSENA, N.Y. -- A 28-year-old man is being charged with alleged aggravated cruelty to animals.

New York State Police say troopers responded yesterday to State Highway 37 in the Town of Louisville, for an animal complaint.

Troopers said an investigation determined Edward Briel of Massena took the victims three cats and hit them with a hammer.

Two of the cats died. The third was brought to Java Veterinarian Clinic; however, due to the severity of the injuries, the cat had to be euthanized.

Briel was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court, where he was then released.

