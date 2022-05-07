 Skip to main content
Police locate missing Mohawk man

MOHAWK, N.Y. - Mohawk Police found a 84-year-old man with dementia Saturday after he was reported missing Friday morning. 

David Urtz of Mohawk was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Catherine Street in a 2012 gold Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration CCB-3494. 

Police released information about the search for Urtz to the media Friday evening, and he was located in Oswego around 2:43 a.m. Saturday morning in good health.

Mohawk police also thanked the public for their assistance in this search.

