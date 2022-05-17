Police presence on Pinnacle Road in Town of Paris

Paris, N.Y. - According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, on May 17, 2022 sheriffs deputies responded to the area of 9958 Pinnacle Rd in the Town of Paris after a caller reported shots fired in the area and somebody yelling.
Deputies located residents outside that address and determined that there had been a domestic dispute between the people that lived at that residence and shots were fired into the air outside the residence during the dispute.
A male subject then returned into the house as a female and a child were taken to a safe location.
The male then refused to come out of the residence so deputies could continue their investigation.
Several more marked units arrived and established a perimeter around the residence while sheriff’s negotiators and the Oneida County Regional SWAT team were dispatched and arrived.
The male subject did surrender without further incident after speaking with negotiators for a period of time.
Once in custody, he was transported to an area hospital by Edward’s Ambulance for an evaluation.
The weapons in the residence were secured for safekeeping and will be held until the subject is deemed fit to posses them by a physician.
His name will not be released due to HIPPA.
The investigation is on-going to determine if any criminal charges are warranted, but nobody has been charged at this time.
The sheriffs office was also assisted on scene by members of the New York State Police.
Pinnacle Road was shut down for safety reasons until the subject surrendered and is now open to traffic.