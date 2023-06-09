Police seize more than $85k, drugs, cars, guns in Utica, Rome drug bust

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - After a month’s long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the cities of Utica and Rome, police executed nine search warrants and arrested three men. The also seized money, drugs, cars, guns and jewelry.
In total, police seized $85,014 in assorted US currency.
Drugs seized include 2,027.3 grams of fentanyl, 965.4 grams of cocaine, 905.6 grams of heroin including packaging - 3,305 glassine envelopes, 191.5 grams of methamphetamine and 28.1 grams of MDMA.
Police seized two loaded handguns including an S&W M&P Bodyguard .380 and FN Five-Seven 5.7x28mm.
Two vehicles were seized: a 2009 BMW 128i, and a 2015 Lexus GX 460, as well as assorted jewelry.
Kevin Lockhart, 39, of Utica is charged with several counts of criminal possession of a a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Cory Grimes, 39, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Malcolm Brown, 36, is charged with assault for allegedly injuring a New York State Police officer during the arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Additional charges are expected as the case proceeds.
Several agencies were involved in the investigation and arrest including Utica Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, New York State Police VGNET, Rome Police Narcotics Unit, Oneida County Sheriff Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The search warrants were executed on June 8th.