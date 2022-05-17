Police standoff ends peacefully, no one charged in Town of Paris

PARIS, N.Y. (UPDATED) - A man fired off a gun into the air and was heard yelling in the Town of Paris late Tuesday evening, eventually leading to a brief standoff with police.
The incident happened in the area of 9958 Pinnacle Rd. in the Town of Paris.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, residents outside of that address told responding deputies a domestic dispute occurred inside the home.
Gunshots were later fired into the air during the dispute, by a man who was outside the residence.
Sheriff's deputies say the man then returned into the house as a woman and child were taken to a safe location.
The man refused to come out of the residence so deputies could continue their investigation.
Several more agencies arrived and established a perimeter around the home while sheriff’s negotiators and the Oneida County Regional SWAT team arrived.
After speaking with negotiators for a period of time, the man surrendered without further incident.
Once in custody, the man was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
The weapons in the residence were secured by deputies and will be held until the man is deemed fit to possess them by a physician.
His name will not be released due to HIPPA laws.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal charges are necessary, but no one has been charged at this time.
The sheriffs office was assisted on-scene by New York State Police.
Pinnacle Road was shut down for safety reasons during the early morning hours, until the man eventually surrendered.
The road is now open to traffic.