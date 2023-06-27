 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Police: Stolen Vehicle Found, Suspect Allegedly Tried to Conceal Items in Mouth

Mitchell, Mason

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police say they found a stolen vehicle and more on the 1400 block of Kemble Street.

Police say they arrested the driver, Omar Mitchell, without issue.

But his passenger, Darryl Mason, allegedly started putting drugs into his mouth to conceal them.

Officers got him to spit it out, and it turned out to be tubes of crack cocaine.

Police say that Mitchell, 31, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while Mason, 35, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. 

