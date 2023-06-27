Police: Stolen Vehicle Found, Suspect Allegedly Tried to Conceal Items in Mouth

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police say they found a stolen vehicle and more on the 1400 block of Kemble Street.
Police say they arrested the driver, Omar Mitchell, without issue.
But his passenger, Darryl Mason, allegedly started putting drugs into his mouth to conceal them.
Officers got him to spit it out, and it turned out to be tubes of crack cocaine.
Police say that Mitchell, 31, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while Mason, 35, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.