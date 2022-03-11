 Skip to main content
Police: SUNY Oneonta student who died from cold exposure had alcohol in his system

  Updated
  • 0
Tyler Lopresti-Castro

ONEONTA, N.Y. – The SUNY Oneonta student who died from extreme cold exposure in January had alcohol in his system when he died, according to police.

Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, was found unconscious outside the Silas Lane Bus Garage just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 27. It was later determined that Lopresti-Castro had been there for five hours before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While it has been confirmed that Lopresti-Castro had caffeine and alcohol in his system, police say his exact blood alcohol content is hasn’t been determined.

RELATED: Oneonta police continue to investigate death of SUNY Oneonta student

Police say there is still no indication a crime was committed.

Police had asked for help from the public determining where Lopresti-Castro was prior to the bus garage. They say a witness saw a man fitting Lopresti-Castro’s description walking on the I-88 Exit 14 on-ramp. After checking video surveillance from nearby businesses, Lopresti-Castro was seen about an hour before he was found at the bus garage leave Neahwa Park and walking on Lower Main Street toward the I-88 ramp.

The case is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 607-432-1111.

