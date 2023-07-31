Police: Utica Man Arrested for 'Multiple Outstanding Warrants Related to Domestic Charges Stemming from Incidents' in April and May

UTICA, N.Y. -- "Multiple outstanding warrants related to domestic charges stemming from incidents occurring in April and May of 2023" led to the arrest of a Utica man.
On July 23rd and July 27, Jason Lasand, 31, was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
"During the incidents, it was reported that Lasand and a female, whom he was in a relationship with, engaged in altercations, which resulted in Lasand physically striking the victim on several occasions," UPD said.
"In one particular incident, Lasand began to strike the victim, and then, proceeded to damage several televisions within the home. As the victim attempted to contact the police, Lasand took two cell phones from her and broke both, preventing her from contacting 911," police continued.
They say that, additionally, as he was leaving the house, allegedly stole her car keys and vehicle and left the scene.
On July 23, UPD apprehended Lasand and charged him with:
- Criminal Contempt in the first degree
- Criminal Contempt in the second degreex2
- Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree
- Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree (prevent emergency call)
On July 27, he was charged with:
Grand Larceny in the fourth degree (motor vehicle)