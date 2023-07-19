Police: Utica Man Charged with Strangulation and Harassment

UTICA, N.Y. -- Last weekend, Utica Police units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Catherine Street for a domestic-related incident.
When officers arrived, the victim informed them "that during the course of the incident, a male, whom she was familiar with, began to strike her and ultimately threw her to the ground," police said.
"Once on the ground, the male got on top of her and began to choke her until she lost consciousness," they said.
When the victim was able, she called the police.
"The male suspect was located on scene and arrested without incident," police said.