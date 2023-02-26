Police: Utica man threatened neighbors with a machete

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police say a man threatened his neighbors with a machete on Friday night during an ongoing fight, then locked himself in his upstairs apartment.
Police responded to the 600 block of Plant Street around 11:20 Friday night regarding a fight. Police say when they got there, a physical altercation was happening outside the building and one man ran upstairs and locked himself in the upstairs apartment.
The neighbors in the first floor apartment told police 28-year-old Salmin Nadarevic had knocked on their door earlier in the evening and had threatened them with a machete, then left.
Officers say they made contact with Nadarevic through an upstairs window. They say after a lengthy negotiation process, he came downstairs and surrendered to police.
Nadarevic is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.