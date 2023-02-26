 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Utica man threatened neighbors with a machete

  • Updated
  • 0

Man faces charges after alleged machete threat during fight

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police say a man threatened his neighbors with a machete on Friday night during an ongoing fight, then locked himself in his upstairs apartment.

Police responded to the 600 block of Plant Street around 11:20 Friday night regarding a fight. Police say when they got there, a physical altercation was happening outside the building and one man ran upstairs and locked himself in the upstairs apartment. 

The neighbors in the first floor apartment told police 28-year-old Salmin Nadarevic had knocked on their door earlier in the evening and had threatened them with a machete, then left. 

Officers say they made contact with Nadarevic through an upstairs window. They say after a lengthy negotiation process, he came downstairs and surrendered to police.

Nadarevic is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. 

Recommended for you