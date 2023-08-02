Police: Verbal Altercation Led to Man Grabbing Car Seat with Baby Inside, Runs into Woods

LENOX, N.Y. -- A man is accused of grabbing a baby from a woman and running away from law enforcement in the Town of Lenox.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office was called to Oxbow Road late last night, where deputies say they found a man and a woman fighting in the roadway.
"The female subject was observed to be carrying a car seat containing a small child," police said.
Deputies say when they approached the two, the man grabbed the car seat from the woman and fled into the woods.
Two hours later, Thomas Bettis was found with the infant at an encampment.
"Bettis was still observed to be holding an 8-month-old female child, whom he was refusing to put down. After several minutes of negotiating with Bettis, he agreed to put the child down and was taken into custody without incident," police said.
The 42-year-old is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The eight-month-old was taken to the hospital with minor scratches returned to her mother.
No word on the relationship between the man and the woman.