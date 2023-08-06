 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Polish-American Parish Festival in New York Mills

  • Updated
  • 0
Polish Festival

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The annual Polish-American Parish Festival took place at Sacred Heart-St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church on Main Street in New York Mills.

Sunday marked the end of the three-day event that included a flea market, a basket raffle, a bake sale and the festival that had both Polish food and live music.

A goal of the event is to raise money for the Parish while also promoting Polish culture and maintaining traditions.

The Polish-American Parish Festival took place in New York Mills from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday to raise money for the Parish and to share Polish traditions with others.

The drawings for the winners of the basket raffle and the 50/50 will be when the event concludes tonight at 8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you