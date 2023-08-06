Polish-American Parish Festival in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The annual Polish-American Parish Festival took place at Sacred Heart-St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church on Main Street in New York Mills.
Sunday marked the end of the three-day event that included a flea market, a basket raffle, a bake sale and the festival that had both Polish food and live music.
A goal of the event is to raise money for the Parish while also promoting Polish culture and maintaining traditions.
The drawings for the winners of the basket raffle and the 50/50 will be when the event concludes tonight at 8 p.m.