Polish Days In Utica Festival

UTICA, N.Y. -- The annual Polish Days in Utica took place at the Polish Community Club on Columbia Street Saturday and Sunday.
The festival ran from 4-10 p.m. on August 12 and 1-7 p.m. on August 13.
The event celebrates Polish culture in a variety of ways.
Those in attendance treated themselves to:
- Homemade Polish food
- A choice from 36 different Polish Beers
- Live Polish music performances
- Live Polish Dance performances
- Gift baskets
- Face painting
- A Pierogi Eating Contest
Polish Community Club President Artur Pyrda said his favorite part of the festival is getting to see all the people come and support his Club, which reached a couple thousand visitors in the last 48 hours.
"It's so fantastic to see people come out and have fun and dance and enjoy the food and enjoy the entertainment," Pyrda said. "You know, we like to have as many people as possible and everyone is welcome and we really appreciate everyone's support."
The next Polish Community Club event is Oktober Fest which will happen on October 14, 2023.