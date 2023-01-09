2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda.
The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation and increased costs of goods. The plan will try to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families, small business owners and restore the quality of life in communities.
“New Yorkers continue to flee the state because of the damaging policies that have been put in place by the legislative majorities and governor. It is imperative that we take action – as I have supported and advocated - to stop this exodus and help New Yorkers by providing for significant tax relief, improving the state’s economic and business climate, enhancing public safety and undertaking other critical and important measures that will benefit those living and doing business here. Our plan will do this. It offers real, common-sense solutions, approaches and ideas that will make New York safer, stronger and more affordable, while also restoring much-needed balance to state government,” Griffo said.
The Rescue New York plan includes:
A Safer New York
- Restore common sense to our criminal justice system to prevent crime and protect New Yorkers;
- Increase efforts and investments to end the opioid and mental health epidemics; and
- Support and protect our seniors.
A Stronger New York
- Expand economic opportunity and strengthen our workforce;
- Invest in infrastructure for the 21st century; and
- Help our veterans and military families thrive.
A More Affordable New York
- Cut the Empire State’s highest-in-the-nation tax burden and control government spending;
- Reduce the cost of living for families and all residents;
- Improve New York’s worst-in-the-nation business climate; and
- Enact climate policies that ensure access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy.
A More Free New York
- Provide a high-quality education to all students;
- Uphold the rights of New Yorkers; and
- Restore accountability in State government.
