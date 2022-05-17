Appointed expert releases New York State Senate draft maps

The special master appointed to redraw New York’s legislative districts released the state Senate draft maps on Monday, with some significant changes for the Mohawk Valley.
The new 49th District encompasses part of the current 47th, 49th and 51st districts, which are currently represented by Sen. Joe Griffo, Sen. Jim Tedisco and Sen. Peter Oberacker, respectively.
The new district would include most of Oneida County, all of Herkimer County and the northern part of Otsego County, as well as parts of St. Lawrence, Lewis, Fulton and Hamilton counties.
The new 51st District would include the southern part of Otsego County, currently represented by Republican Sen. Peter Oberacker. Parts of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties would also be included.
The newest version of the 53rd District would be comprised of Utica, which is currently in the 47th District, and the rest of the southernmost part of Oneida County, including Clayville, Waterville and West Winfield.
The district extends west to include Madison and Onondaga counties. The incumbent in this district would be Democratic Sen. Rachel May.
It is not yet clear which district each senator plans to run in.
To view the full map in more detail, visit the Redistricting & You website.