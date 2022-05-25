Breaking down New York's new congressional districts, candidates

Perhaps the most familiar name, locally, Claudia Tenney, will not be on the congressional ballot in Oneida, Herkimer or Otsego counties this fall.
The congresswoman will be running in the 24th Congressional District, which includes parts of Seneca, Oswego, Niagara, and Ontario Counties, among others.
So far in the 19th Congressional District, which includes all or part of 11 counties, including Otsego, the state board of elections says 2 candidates, Democrat, Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro, have already fulfilled the requirements to be on the ballot for the August primary.
In the 21st District, which includes all or part of 15 counties, including Herkimer and Otsego Counties, current Republican Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, plans to run, as does Democrat J, Matthew Castelli, both of whom the state BOE says has fulfilled the requirements necessary to be on the ballot for the August primary.
In District 22, which includes all of Oneida County, the state BOE says Democrat, Francis Conole has fulfilled the requirements to be on the ballot for the august primary.
Democrat Sarah Klee Hood and Republican Steve Wells have announced plans to run in the district. But there's still time for more candidates to join the august primary; the filing period for petitions for those not already on the ballot is June 8 - 10. The NYS BOE doesn't certify the ballot for the august primary until June 29.