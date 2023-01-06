Camden students attend swearing-in ceremony for local lawmakers

ROME, N.Y. – Two local lawmakers were sworn in at Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome on Friday morning.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-122, are both representing newly drawn districts following the completion of the 2020 U.S. Census. Griffo’s district includes all of Oneida and Madison counties and part of Chenango County. The 122nd Assembly District includes parts of Madison, Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
Third-graders from Camden Elementary School were invited to watch the ceremony as a real-life learning experience.
"A lot of things are done through the textbook and I give a lot of credit to the educators, the teachers who are talking about what takes place in our state and nation and our local communities,” Griffo said. “But for the kids to experience that first hand, not only to read about it but to actually witness it and participate in it, I think it's a great experience. I remember growing up when my parents would go to polling places to see, this is how we elect our leaders."
Griffo and Miller both say they plan to focus on bail reform, inflation reduction and making New York more affordable.