Candidate misses petition deadline in Oneida County clerk race

Dave Gordon will not be on the ballot as a Republican in the 2022 race for Oneida County Clerk.
Gordon announced in January his plan to run for clerk, but the board of elections officials say he did not turn in the necessary petitions with 1,000 signatures by the April 7 deadline.
While he cannot run as a Republican on the ballot, officials say he still has the option to run on another non-major party line. However, that would require him to submit a petition with at least 1,500 signatures.
Signatures for independent parties can be collected starting April 19 and must be turned in by May 30.
Republican Mary Finegan, the current Whitestown town clerk, is the only remaining candidate in the race for county clerk.