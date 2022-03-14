Candidates discuss the issues ahead of mayoral election in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- It's that time of year again in the Village of Whitesboro, as residents are preparing to vote in the mayoral election.
The candidates will be:
- Robert Friedlander, Heart Party, incumbent mayor
- Glenn Hopsicker, Whitesboro United Party
- Jacob Morgan, Flooded Families Party
The village has been through a lot over the past year. When asked what challenges they want to overcome, should they win the election, this is what they had to say.
The current mayor says if elected, he will continue to prioritize flood mitigation efforts.
"I would like to come up with more ways to alleviate the flooding for the residents," Friedlander said.
Hopsicker wants to work prioritize economic independence.
"We've gone in the wrong direction on borrowing money, so I want to make it where we're not depending on loans and debts," he said.
Morgan plans to focus on taxes.
"I'd like to overcome the taxes being raised. I do not want to see that. I think the people in the village of Whitesboro pay too much taxes and have for a very long time," Morgan said.
The polls will open on Tuesday, March 15, and run from noon to 9 p.m. at the Whitesboro Village Office. That's located at 10 Moseley St.