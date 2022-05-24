Candidates yet to be finalized in Ilion mayoral race

ILION, N.Y. -- It’s not yet clear who all of the candidates are in the Ilion mayoral race, with the ballot yet to be finalized less than a month before village elections.
Former mayor and Herkimer County legislator, John Stephens, is running as the Republican candidate.
Current Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica had errors with his original petition and later said he would run as an independent. While he met the deadline to file an independent nominating petition, he did not file a certificate of acceptance or declination on time, according to the village clerk.
As of Tuesday, it was unclear if Lamica would appear on the ballot.
The election is set for June 21 and the clerk hopes to have the ballot finalized this week.