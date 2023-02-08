City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle.
The committee is supporting these candidates
- Mayor: Mike Galime
- Common Council president: Rocco Giruzzi
- Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson
- Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone
Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary.
Colosimo-Testa and Williamson are incumbents running to keep their seats on the Utica Common Council-at-Large.
Giruzzi previously represented the Third Ward as a councilmember and served on the council-at-large.
"I am thrilled to start our ticket with a group of people with years of dedication to this city both in and out of politics. The committee showed unity and overwhelming support for these amazing candidates. I know each of them will make us proud throughout this campaign cycle and will be victorious in November," said Mike Gentile, chairman of the committee.
Primary elections will take place on June 27.