Congressman Brandon Williams announces first 4 public town halls

Congressman Brandon Williams, R-22, will host four town hall meetings next month, which will be the first public meetings in the district since he took office in January.
The announcement comes shortly after a letter signed by more than 230 constituents was sent to the congressman asking him to hold public town halls to listen to their ideas and address ongoing concerns. The Working Families Party gathered the signatures.
A copy of the letter obtained by NewsChannel 2 reads:
---
"Dear Congressman Brandon Williams,
We are residents of New York’s 22nd Congressional District asking you to hold free, open, public, in-person town halls with the intent to listen to constituents during your upcoming in-district work period starting March 31st. This area has experience with members of Congress who did and did not hold halls. Congressmembers Katko and Tenney did not hold in-person town halls while Congressman Brindisi held one in each county every year while in office. We believe everyone regardless of their zip code or party affiliation deserves to have the opportunity to speak to you about their concerns so you will vote in the people’s best interests.
We come from diverse backgrounds, geographies, ages, genders and perspectives on issues. We see trains derailing, attacks on trans-children, our planet getting warmer, shortages of labor for local farms, and proposed cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and want to share our concerns, solutions, and ideas with you in a public town hall event.
Every in-district work period is an opportunity to hear directly from constituents through town halls, and your track record so far is disappointing. Your colleague Congressman Molinaro has already held 10 town halls, and you haven’t scheduled even one.
We are formally requesting that you schedule a series of town halls this spring in each of the counties you represent: Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Oswego. Considering the timely matter of our concerns, we ask that at least one of these town halls occur during the upcoming district work period beginning March 31st."
---
Here is the upcoming town hall schedule:
New Hartford: April 6
- 6:30 p.m. at Bradley Elementary School, 33 Oxford Road.
Chittenango: April 10
- 6:30 p.m. at Chittenango High School, 150 Genesee St.
Rome: April 11
- 6:30 p.m. at Lyndon Strough Middle School, 801 Laurel St.
Morrisville: April 13
- 6:30 p.m. at Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School, 5061 Fearon Road
Williams also has two local office locations, one at 421 Broad St. in Utica and another at 440 S. Warren St. in Syracuse.
A representative in Williams' Utica office says the congressman is planning future town halls in Onondaga County as well.