Cuomo plans to file ethics complaint against AG over harassment investigation

Andrew Cuomo’s attorney says the former governor plans to file an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James over her investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.
Cuomo resigned in August of 2021 after the AG’s office found that he had sexually harassed multiple women.
No criminal or civil charges were filed against Cuomo over the allegations, with some district attorneys citing a lack of proof, although they did find the accusers credible.
Cuomo has denied the harassment claims from the beginning, and now his attorney, Rita Glavin, says he is pursuing legal remedies.
“There was clear and obvious misconduct by the AG’s Office throughout this process that appeared to have been directly tied to her political ambitions,” Glavin said. “This is why they have stonewalled every attempt to get to the truth. There must be accountability and that’s what the actions announced today hope to achieve.”
According to Glavin, Cuomo intends to file an ethics complaint with the New York State Bar Supreme Court Attorney Grievance Committee against James, Joon Kim and Anne Clark.
Glavin says the complaint will address “clear evidence of perjury and witness tampering” during the investigation.
James responded saying, "if he thinks he has a real legal case, he should go ahead and file it. These attacks are disgraceful and yet another desperate charade to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser."