Decision 2022: Locations and schedules for early voting in June primaries

Early voting for the June primary elections in New York begins on Saturday, June 18, and will continue through June 26.
Gubernatorial candidates will appear on the primary ballots as well as other local elections depending on location.
Local counties have varying schedules for early voting, which are listed below.
Herkimer County
Location:
- Benton Hall Academy, 15 Petrie St. in Little Falls
Schedule:
- June 18 - 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 21 - 22: Noon to 8 p.m.
- June 23 - 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oneida County
Locations:
- MVCC, 1101 Sherman Dr. in Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall, 8635 Clinton Street in The Orchards
- South Rome Senior Center: 112 Ridge St. in Rome
- Whitestown Town Hall: 8539 Clark Mills Road in Whitesboro
Schedule:
- All sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with New Hartford Town Hall remaining open until 8 p.m. on June 21 and 23.
Otsego County
Locations:
- Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St. in Oneonta
- Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W in Cooperstown
Schedule:
- June 18 -20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 21: Noon to 8 p.m.
- June 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 23: Noon to 8 p.m.
- June 24 - 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.