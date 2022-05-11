Delgado launches official campaign for lieutenant governor of NY

Congressman Antonio Delgado officially launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Tuesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week that he was her pick for the post.
Delgado has established a committee to run the ‘Delgado for New York’ campaign statewide.
Delgado says he hoped this will help New Yorkers become more familiar with him and his background ahead of the June primaries.
"In just one short week, I’ve heard excitement from New Yorkers of all walks of life, many of whom are meeting me for the first time,” said Delgado. “Now that our Delgado for New York campaign is officially up and running, I hope folks start to get a better sense of who I am, and I look forward to earning their trust in the coming weeks."
Delgado has not yet resigned as congressman and Skidmore College political science professor, Christopher Mann, says he may not do so right away.
"My first thought is this has more to do with Washington D.C. than with Albany. Democrats have a very thin majority and Delgado has been a reliable vote for the Democratic caucus and my guess is there is some pressure for him to stay through the key legislative period and there isn't a whole lot of pressure to fill the lieutenant governor's office,” said Mann. “It is certainly something Hochul knows, but it is not essential to running state government. We can live without a Lt. Governor for a while and the next people in line to fill the role are Democrats."
There will likely be a special election to fill Delgado’s seat until the end of the year if and when he does resign.