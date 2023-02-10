Delgado speaks at legislative breakfast in Utica, says government must focus on working families

UTICA, N.Y. – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spoke at the Central New York Labor Council’s annual legislative breakfast event Friday morning.
The council is made up of union members that work in health care, education and other industries.
Delgado spoke about the importance of building legislation that bolsters the working people of New York.
“We've got to get back to centering government around working families,” Delgado said. “We've got to get back to making sure that we invest in families. That we invest in work. That we invest in communities. That we support folks who are doing the work on the ground.”
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and executive vice president of the New York State United Teachers union, Jolene DiBrango, also spoke at the breakfast.
The event was held at the Irish Cultural Center on Columbia Street in Utica.