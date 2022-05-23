Delgado to be sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York this week

ALBANY, N.Y. – Congressman Antonio Delgado will resign as the 19th Congressional District representative Wednesday and be sworn in as New York’s lieutenant governor.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Delgado as her pick to replace Brian Benjamin, who resigned after he was charged with campaign bribery.
"Antonio Delgado is a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers, and he will serve as a trusted partner as New York's Lieutenant Governor,” said Hochul. "I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation. I am grateful to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her service during the transition and for our continued partnership."
Delgado says he’s ready to take on the role of lieutenant governor and serve all New Yorkers.
"It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York," said Delgado. "New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as Lieutenant Governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers."
Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018 and was the chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit. He also served on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.
He lives in Rhinbeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin sons, Maxwell and Coltrane.
A special election to fill Delgado's seat in Congress will be held on Aug. 23.