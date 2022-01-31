Democrats could pick up 3 House seats if congressional redistricting proposal passes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts.
The new maps released late Sunday could lead to Democrats picking up as many as three seats and Republicans losing as many as four.
The boundaries of congressional and legislative territories are being redrawn as part of the nation’s once-per-decade redistricting process. An initial vote on the new maps could happen this week.
New York is set to lose one seat in the House in 2023, due to slow population growth.
NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy released the following statement after the maps were released:
“These maps are the most brazen and outrageous attempt at rigging the election to keep Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. Voters spoke loud and clear in rejecting their partisan power grab last year and in 2014, but Democrats are circumventing the will of the people. They can’t win on the merits so they’re trying to win the election in a smoke-filled room rather than the ballot box. Governor Hochul herself admitted she would collude with Washington Democrats to ensure that Joe Biden has the votes for his failed, socialist agenda. For all of their phony protestations about transparency and fairness in elections, what they’re doing is textbook filthy, partisan gerrymandering that is clearly in violation of the New York State Constitution. We are reviewing all of our legal options to protect the voices of millions of New Yorkers.”