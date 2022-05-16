Expert appointed to redraw New York's congressional districts releases first draft

NEW YORK (AP) - A court-appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York that are more favorable to Republicans than the original gerrymandered political maps drawn by Democrats.
The draft maps released Monday would help the GOP by creating five districts that lean Republican and at least four other districts where Republicans would be competitive.
Maps drawn up by the Democratically controlled state Legislature as part of the redistricting process occurring every 10 years would have given Democrats a strong majority in 22 of 26 congressional districts, starting with this year’s election.
The new map puts Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties in the 22nd District, with Republican Claudia Tenney as the incumbent. Congressman John Katko could have run in the district as well, but has already said he does not plan to run for reelection.
Tenney has not officially announced which district she plans to run in.
All of Herkimer County and Northern Otsego County would be in the 21st District, which is currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
The southern half of Otsego County, below Cooperstown, would be included in the 19th Congressional District. With Congressman Antonio Delgado running for lieutenant governor, he will not be the Democratic incumbent in this race.
A New York court will take comment on the maps for two days before a final version is approved by a judge on May 20.
The primary elections will be held on Aug. 23.
To view the map in more detail, visit the Redistricting & You website here.