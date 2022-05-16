 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of
south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware,
Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties
through 530 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds
along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little
Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,
Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Expert appointed to redraw New York's congressional districts releases first draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Special Master Congressional Map

NEW YORK (AP) - A court-appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York that are more favorable to Republicans than the original gerrymandered political maps drawn by Democrats.

The draft maps released Monday would help the GOP by creating five districts that lean Republican and at least four other districts where Republicans would be competitive.

Maps drawn up by the Democratically controlled state Legislature as part of the redistricting process occurring every 10 years would have given Democrats a strong majority in 22 of 26 congressional districts, starting with this year’s election.

The new map puts Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties in the 22nd District, with Republican Claudia Tenney as the incumbent. Congressman John Katko could have run in the district as well, but has already said he does not plan to run for reelection.

Special Master map 22nd Congressional District

Tenney has not officially announced which district she plans to run in.

All of Herkimer County and Northern Otsego County would be in the 21st District, which is currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. 

Special Master map 21st Congressional District

The southern half of Otsego County, below Cooperstown, would be included in the 19th Congressional District. With Congressman Antonio Delgado running for lieutenant governor, he will not be the Democratic incumbent in this race.

Special Master map 19th Congressional District

A New York court will take comment on the maps for two days before a final version is approved by a judge on May 20.

The primary elections will be held on Aug. 23.

To view the map in more detail, visit the Redistricting & You website here.

