Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Federal judge approves delaying NY congressional primaries until August

Congressional Districts 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - It’s official: New Yorkers will have to wait until August to vote in the primary elections for U.S. representatives, rather than June. A federal judge gave his stamp of approval Tuesday for the delay.

The congressional primaries are being pushed back after new Democrat-drawn district maps were deemed unconstitutional by New York’s high court. A state judge and independent expert in Steuben County are now busy drawing up new congressional and state Senate maps.

New York is still planning to hold primary elections for governor and the state Assembly in June.

