Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Feds end foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges

  • 0
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani have informed a judge overseeing the foreign lobbying probe that their case is closing without any charges. Giuliani is seen here in Washington, DC, on November 2020.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani have informed a judge overseeing the foreign lobbying probe that their case is closing without any charges.

The notification came in a court filing with prosecutors asking the judge to terminate the special master who was appointed to oversee a review of documents obtained when the FBI executed a search warrant on the former New York City mayor's home in April 2021.

"The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," prosecutors wrote.

"It's wonderful, long-expected news," said Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani. "Unfortunately, Mayor Giuliani had to spend two and a half years to three years with this cloud over his head."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

