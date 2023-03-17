Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York

FILE - Charlotte Bennett participates in an interview in New York on Oct. 12, 2021. Bennett, a onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday, March 15, 2023, against the state. Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)