Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York

FILE - Charlotte Bennett participates in an interview in New York on Oct. 12, 2021. Bennett, a onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday, March 15, 2023, against the state. Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit has filed a separate lawsuit against the state.
Charlotte Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying the state of New York is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. In both suits, she says she was sexually harassed and retaliated against. Cuomo has denied the allegations.