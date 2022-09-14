 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT...

For the following areas...
Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River...

At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts
were located along a line extending from Southwick Beach to 13 nm
west of Stony Point, moving southeast at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small
hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond and Sandy
Island Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.

&&


WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS

Former Cuomo aide files federal suit against ex-governor over sexual harassment allegations

Cuomo Speaking

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. New York's ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attorney general's office said in a letter Thursday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants. The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they'll respond to the lawsuit in court.

