Former Otsego County congressman sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Democrat Antonio Delgado has been sworn in as New York’s lieutenant governor, becoming the state’s first person of Latino heritage to serve in statewide office.
Delgado, who identifies as Afro-Latino, is taking on the largely ceremonial role in the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who selected him for the job.
"That's my commitment to New Yorkers. Whether you're for me or against me, whether you agree with me or you don't, I'm here to listen to you. To hear you out and to serve you. To make your lives and your families' lives better," Delgado said during the ceremony.
The role was previously held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest in April for federal corruption charges, which he has denied.
Delgado will also be Hochul’s running mate in this year’s gubernatorial election.
The congressman represented the 19th Congressional District, including Otsego County, the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. He was the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress.