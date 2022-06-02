Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans

UTICA, N.Y. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan should he be elected.
Giuliani says he believes people are leaving New York because of the high crime rates and the first step to reducing that rate is repealing bail reform. He also wants to make sure police are fully funded.
"I want to make sure we create a $5 billion pot to fully fund our police across New York State. That means making sure that any police forces that have lost funding over the course of the last couple of years can tap into those state resources,” he said. “And I'll also look at all the district attorneys across the state. Any district attorney that has violated their oath of office by reclassifying entire categories of crime like Alvin Bragg in Manhattan County, I will make sure that we utilize Article 8 Section 13 B of the New York State Constitution to fire them immediately.”
Giuliani will face Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin in the Republican primary election on June 28.