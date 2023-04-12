GOP-controlled Arizona House votes to expel Republican representative

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK INTO THE EARLY EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New York. Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30 percent across all of Central NY until early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread. Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.